News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say

Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the Anniston Police Department.(Zeferli via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNISTON, Ala. (Gray News) - Police in Alabama are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people after a graduation event.

The Anniston Police Department reports the shooting occurred early Friday morning after more than 150 people gathered for a graduation party.

Police said six people were struck by gunfire, ranging in ages from 14 to 20-years-old, with another person injured while trying to escape the area.

Stray bullets also hit multiple vehicles. Authorities said dozens of shell casings and several firearms were recovered.

Anniston police said the impulse for young people to use firearms is a tragedy and a shame. They additionally thanked the Oxford Police Department for assisting them during the chaotic scene.

The injured people are expected to survive, but police said their investigation continues, and they are committed to helping reduce such violent incidents.

Anyone with further information on Friday’s shooting was urged to contact the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazmat situation at Pixelle Specialty Solutions in Stevens Point.
Update: Stevens Point acid leak contained
This black bear was spotted in Juneau County on Friday and Saturday with a trap stuck on its paw.
Juneau County couple film close encounter with injured black bear
Wausau Police say Tommy Pittman, 55, is the suspect in a bank robbery.
Public tips, traffic cameras lead to arrest of bank robbery suspect in Illinois
Man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting at cemetery requests new attorney stalling sentencing hearing
Image of girls bedroom
Lincoln County puts out urgent call to find home for 3 teenage girls

Latest News

NKY mom, daughter held at gunpoint in attempted robbery: WATCH
WATCH: Kentucky mom, daughter held at gunpoint in robbery attempt
Gene Moran (middle)
WWII veteran to be remembered with book about his life
WWII Vet's Story Told 5/27/2022
WWII Vet's Story Told 5/27/2022
Pointers Walk-Off the Warhawks 5/27/2022
Pointers Walk-Off the Warhawks 5/27/2022
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas