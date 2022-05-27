UWSP baseball takes Super Regional game one at Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WSAW) - The UWSP baseball team picked up a crucial game one win in their Super Regional series against UW-Whitewater Friday afternoon by a score of 10-9.

It was a game of ups and downs for the Pointers, who led by as many as seven in the game. However, in the bottom of the ninth, in a tie game, Kyle Finger doubled to give UWSP the walk-off win.

The game featured 32 total hits and four combined errors. Whitewater outhit the Pointers 19-13.

The Warhawks led the game with two runs in the first before the Pointers would rattle off nine unanswered. However, Whitewater, down to their final strike in the ninth and trailing 9-6, put together a rally to scrounge up three runs and tie the game at 9-9.

In the bottom half of the inning, it was Finger’s double that scored Bradley Comer to win UWSP the game.

Jakob Boos led the way for UWSP going a perfect 4-4 at the plate, including two RBI and two runs scored. Eleven of the Pointers’ 13 hits were for singles.

Casey Pickering shouldered most of the pitching load for the Pointers, tossing seven innings while allowing four runs on 14 hits.

The best-of-three series determines which team will go to the NCAA D3 College World Series which takes place next week in Cedar Rapids, IA. Game two of the series begins Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Whitewater.

