News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

UWSP baseball takes Super Regional game one at Whitewater

Pointers take game one 10-9 in the best of three series
(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WSAW) - The UWSP baseball team picked up a crucial game one win in their Super Regional series against UW-Whitewater Friday afternoon by a score of 10-9.

It was a game of ups and downs for the Pointers, who led by as many as seven in the game. However, in the bottom of the ninth, in a tie game, Kyle Finger doubled to give UWSP the walk-off win.

The game featured 32 total hits and four combined errors. Whitewater outhit the Pointers 19-13.

The Warhawks led the game with two runs in the first before the Pointers would rattle off nine unanswered. However, Whitewater, down to their final strike in the ninth and trailing 9-6, put together a rally to scrounge up three runs and tie the game at 9-9.

In the bottom half of the inning, it was Finger’s double that scored Bradley Comer to win UWSP the game.

Jakob Boos led the way for UWSP going a perfect 4-4 at the plate, including two RBI and two runs scored. Eleven of the Pointers’ 13 hits were for singles.

Casey Pickering shouldered most of the pitching load for the Pointers, tossing seven innings while allowing four runs on 14 hits.

The best-of-three series determines which team will go to the NCAA D3 College World Series which takes place next week in Cedar Rapids, IA. Game two of the series begins Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Whitewater.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazmat situation at Pixelle Specialty Solutions in Stevens Point.
Update: Stevens Point acid leak contained
Wausau Police say Tommy Pittman, 55, is the suspect in a bank robbery.
Public tips, traffic cameras lead to arrest of bank robbery suspect in Illinois
This black bear was spotted in Juneau County on Friday and Saturday with a trap stuck on its paw.
Juneau County couple film close encounter with injured black bear
Man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting at cemetery requests new attorney stalling sentencing hearing
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

D1 Track & Field Sectional 5/26/2022
Area athletes qualify for state track and field at Marshfield sectional
High School Sports 5/26/2022
Marshfield, SPASH, Newman Catholic advance to softball sectionals
NC7 Boys & Girls Basketball Coach of the Year 5/25/2022
NC7 Boys & Girls Basketball Coach of the Year 5/25/2022
Neillsville's John Gaier accepts his award from NewsChannel 7 Sports Director Matt Infield.
Neillsville’s John Gaier, Marshfield’s Chris Fischer named NewsChannel 7′s Basketball Coaches of the Year