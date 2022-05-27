News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

US levels new sanctions after North Korea missile launches

People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch...
People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 12, 2022. U.S. sanctions against two Russian banks come after what the U.S. says were three new ballistic missile launches by North Korea on Tuesday, including one intercontinental ballistic missile.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. targeted two Russian banks Friday as part of new sanctions over alleged support for North Korea and its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The sanctions come after what the U.S. says were three new ballistic missile launches by North Korea on Tuesday, including one intercontinental ballistic missile.

The launches happened after President Joe Biden ended an Asian trip in which he stressed Washington’s commitment to defending allies from the North’s nuclear threat.

The U.S. says this week’s launches brought North Korea’s total for this year to 23, as the isolated country pushes to develop and expand the range of its nuclear and missile programs.

Friday’s sanctions targets include two Russian banks, Far Eastern and Sputnik, that the U.S. says do business with U.S.-sanctioned North Korean entities. Bank Sputnik also helped North Korea arrange payments for the use of Russian satellite services, the Treasury Department said in announcing the sanctions.

The new sanctions also target a Belarus-based North Korea man who the United States says was helping generate funding for the missile launches, and a trading company.

On Thursday, China and Russia vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution sponsored by the United States that would have imposed tough new sanctions on North Korea for its spate of intercontinental ballistic missile launches that can be used to deliver nuclear weapons.

Thursday’s vote represented the first serious division among the five veto-wielding permanent members of the U.N.’s most powerful body on a North Korea sanctions resolution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazmat situation at Pixelle Specialty Solutions in Stevens Point.
Update: Stevens Point acid leak contained
Wausau Police say Tommy Pittman, 55, is the suspect in a bank robbery.
Public tips, traffic cameras lead to arrest of bank robbery suspect in Illinois
This black bear was spotted in Juneau County on Friday and Saturday with a trap stuck on its paw.
Juneau County couple film close encounter with injured black bear
Man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting at cemetery requests new attorney stalling sentencing hearing
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre
President Joe Biden listens to Vice President Kamala Harris speak before he signs an executive...
Biden tells Naval Academy grads Putin ‘NATO-ized Europe’
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
LIVE: Questions arise over police delays with gunman inside school
The pain for travelers on Memorial Day weekend will be felt not only at the pump.
Memorial Day weekend travel will be costly
Taste and Glow beer announcement
Bull Falls Brewery and Taste N Glow team up for special beer