Stevens Point Police Department warns of phone scam

Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department said scammers are calling people claiming to work for the Police Department.

According to a Facebook post made Thursday, the department had received several calls from the public reporting the scam.

They say the scammer will identify themselves as a member of the police department. Then tell the person they called, they had been scammed and need to purchase a voucher and place it into a kiosk. If they don’t follow the request, they will be detained for 8 hours in jail.

The Stevens Point Police Department says this is a scam and do not give money or personal information.

Suppose you think you’ve been the victim of a scam or have been contacted by a scammer, report it to your local police department. You can also report it here to the Better Business Scam Tracker. The BBB investigates frauds and schemes and in turn, warns others.

