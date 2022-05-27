Public invited to several Memorial Day ceremonies this weekend and Monday

Several communities will hold public memorial events for Memorial Day.

ANTIGO

A Memorial Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day. The parade will proceed down 5th Avenue to the Vietnam Memorial on Clermont Street in front of the Courthouse. The parade will form and the rifle salute and taps will be performed at The Bay at East View at 9 a.m., followed by the Memorial Day parade to the courthouse Vietnam Memorial on Vietnam Memorial, lasting until approximately 9:45 a.m.

Earlier in the morning, a remembrance will begin at 8 am at the Hudson Street Bridge to honor those that died at sea. Fl

ELCHO

A parade will be held in Elcho at 11:30 a.m. It will begin at the United Church of Christ. A remembrance program will be held at Elcho cemetery at noon.

JUMP RIVER

The Jump River Community Center will serve a Memorial Day Dinner on Memorial Day at W14751 River Street from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Dine in or carry out. To order, call 715-668-5360. The menu includes baked chicken, Polish sausage with sauerkraut, parsley potato, vegetable, and bars.

LUBLIN

The Lublin American Legion will serve a barbecue chicken dinner at the Lublin Park pavilion on Sunday, May 29. Serving starts at 10:30 a.m. Music and dance will follow the dinner.

MEDFORD

The Challenge will take place at the Flag Field in Medford, beginning at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day. The challenge consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and a one-mile run wearing a 20-pound vest. The challenge will be scaled to all skill levels.

MERRILL

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in the veterans’ section of St. Francis Cemetery. The ceremony will be moved to Northwoods Veterans Post. A meal is served after the ceremony at Northwood Veterans Post, Pub 1638.

PLOVER

Memorial Day services are planned on Memorial Day at the following cemeteries and memorials, by Plover VFW Post 10262 and Plover American Legion Post 543.

Time : At : Location :

8:00 AM Mc Dill Cemetery Cty Trk HH

8:30 AM Liberty Corners Cty Trk J

8:50 AM Maine Cemetery South Hoover Ave

9:10 AM Korean War Memorial Lake Pacawa in Plover

9:40 AM Restlawn Cemetery St. Hwy 54 in Wood County

10:00 AM Meehan Cemetery St. Hwy 54 and Meehan Drive

10:20 AM St. Bronislava St. Hwy 54 in Plover

10:40 AM Plover Cemetery River Drive in Plover

11:00 AM Village Memorial Off Post Road at Village Hall, Plover

The ceremonies will conclude at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park in Plover. A luncheon will follow at noon at the Plover VFW Clubhouse at 2970 Hickory Drive. The public is invited. There is no charge for the luncheon.

TOMAHAWK

Several events will be held over the weekend in Tomahawk.

The Tomahawk Area Veterans Honor Guard will hold a Veterans Memorial Ceremony at Prairie Rapids Cemetery on Saturday at 9 a.m.

The Einar Ingman Veterans Memorial Motorcycle Honor Procession will be held at American Legion Post 93 in Tomahawk on Saturday at 9 a.m. It departs American Legion Post 93 in Tomahawk at 10:25 a.m. to Union Grove Cemetery, Lakewood Rd. Harshaw.

The Tomahawk Area Veterans Honor Guard will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony at Union Grove Cemetery-Lakewood Road, Harshaw on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. A free luncheon will follow at Cassian Town Hall following the ceremony.

The Tomahawk Area Veterans Honor Guard will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Tomahawk (North 4 St & River Ave) on Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m.

The Tomahawk Area Veterans Honor Guard will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery in Tomahawk at 10:45 a.m. on Memorial Day.

A Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Memorial Day at 11:15 a.m.

A Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in the town of Skanawan on Memorial Day at 11:45 a.m.

WAUSAU

The annual Wausau Memorial Day parade will be held Saturday, May 28. The parade will start at Marathon Park at 10:45 a.m. and head down Stewart Avenue to River Drive. It will end at the old VFW building. That location is now Opportunity Inc. It’s near the farmers’ market site.

On Monday, a ceremony will be held at Restlawn Cemetery. It’s located at the corner of N. 6th Street and Evergreen Road on Wausau’s northeast side. The ceremony will start at 11 a.m.

The Memorial Day Honor Ruck and Walk will be held on Memorial Day at 8:30 a.m. It’s a 5-mile walk starting at Marathon Park and ending at Restlawn Memorial Park to honor the sacrifice of our service members. Participants are encouraged to carry both American and Service Branch Flags during the walk. Click here for more information.

