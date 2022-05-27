News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Pilot in critical condition after crash in Wauwatosa

A student pilot is critical condition after his small plane crashed in Wauwatosa
Plane crashes in Wauwatosa yard.
Plane crashes in Wauwatosa yard.(WTMJ/NBC)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A student pilot is critical condition after his small plane crashed in Wauwatosa.

Police said in a statement Friday that the two-seat Cessna 152 crashed in a home’s backyard Thursday afternoon after taking off from Timmerman Airport on Milwaukee’s north side. The 18-year-old pilot was the only person on board. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No one on the ground was hurt.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. Witnesses have said it appears the pilot was practicing takeoffs and landings before the crash.

Most Read

Hazmat situation at Pixelle Specialty Solutions in Stevens Point.
Update: Stevens Point acid leak contained
Wausau Police say Tommy Pittman, 55, is the suspect in a bank robbery.
Public tips, traffic cameras lead to arrest of bank robbery suspect in Illinois
This black bear was spotted in Juneau County on Friday and Saturday with a trap stuck on its paw.
Juneau County couple film close encounter with injured black bear
Man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting at cemetery requests new attorney stalling sentencing hearing
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Wisconsin’s Evers prays GOP investigator not named to panel
Attorney General Josh Kaul stopped at the Eau Claire County courthouse today to promote the...
Kaul settles DOJ administrator’s discrimination complaint
KTVF
Man accused of stealing timber faces federal charges
Marshfield, Adams shut down wells due to PFAS pollution