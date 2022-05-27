News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Memorial Day weekend travel will be costly

Hitting the road this holiday weekend will take a toll on your wallet. (Source: CNN/WINK/UNITED AIRLINES/KHNL/KGMB)
By CNN
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Millions of Americans are hitting the road this Memorial Day weekend, and these trips are going to be more expensive than usual.

According to AAA, the cost of items like gas, food, hotels and airfare are all up.

Eric Stevens of Encino says he makes $110,000 a year, but even that is not enough to afford a trip to the lake.

Gas in the Los Angeles area, at $6 a gallon, has kept his plans in park.

“Maybe for the affluent they can afford it, but for me, to go anywhere is minimum a $200 decision in regards to gas, and you haven’t fed your kids or done anything else,” Stevens said.

Gas Buddy says holiday weekend gas prices are the highest they have been since 2012, but the pain goes beyond the pump.

New data says hotels have jumped 42% compared to last year, and airfare is up 6%.

“This will likely be one of the most expensive Memorial Day travel periods we’ve ever seen.” said Andrew Gross, spokesperson for AAA, Inc.

Even so, AAA thinks Americans will not be stopped, traveling to top destinations like Orlando, Seattle, Miami and Las Vegas.

The latest projection: 34.9 million people will drive 50 miles or more over the five days around Memorial Day.

“Our projections have been pretty accurate, but we’ve never been trying to project in an environment like this.” Gross said.

The new fear is this expensive start to summer travel could last.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy, said he thinks the average price of gas will not dip below $4.50 for months.

“I don’t really think the higher price of fuel is going to slow down any,” he said. “It may slow down some, but certainly there’s still a very healthy appetite to hit the road this summer.”

Not so for Stevens, who says he’s choosing to pay for his daughter’s day care over a road trip.

“Fun has been postponed for the indefinite future, especially the way things are going,” he said. “While I’d like or hope there is an end in sight, I just don’t see one.”

The national average for a gallon of gas as of Friday morning is nearly $4.60, according to AAA. It was $3.04 on this day last year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazmat situation at Pixelle Specialty Solutions in Stevens Point.
Update: Stevens Point acid leak contained
Wausau Police say Tommy Pittman, 55, is the suspect in a bank robbery.
Public tips, traffic cameras lead to arrest of bank robbery suspect in Illinois
This black bear was spotted in Juneau County on Friday and Saturday with a trap stuck on its paw.
Juneau County couple film close encounter with injured black bear
Man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting at cemetery requests new attorney stalling sentencing hearing
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre
President Joe Biden listens to Vice President Kamala Harris speak before he signs an executive...
Biden tells Naval Academy grads Putin ‘NATO-ized Europe’
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
LIVE: Questions arise over police delays with gunman inside school
Taste and Glow beer announcement
Bull Falls Brewery and Taste N Glow team up for special beer