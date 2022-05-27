Marshfield, SPASH, Newman Catholic advance to softball sectionals

Marshfield and Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield, SPASH and Newman Catholic softball advanced to sectionals with wins in their respective regional finals.

SPASH qualifies for its 14th straight sectional with a 3-0 win over Marshfield, anchored by a home run from Zoe Fink.

Marshfield hosted Eau Claire North and played in a tight pitcher’s duel. Both sides made impressive plays, with Taylor Presler making one for Marshfield and Brooklyn Scherer making one for the Huskies. But in the fifth inning, Presler blooped a ball in the infield that landed, allowing teammate Rozalynn Sanden to score and give Marshfield a 1-0 win. Marshfield will play SPASH in the sectional semifinal.

D.C. Everest went on the road as a nine seed to try and take down top-seeded Chippewa Falls. The Evergreens hung on with the Cardinals after Riley Zuleger connected for a two-run home run to tie the game 3-3 in the fifth inning. But in the bottom of the fifth, Makenna Johnston hit a ball to deep center field that drove in two runs for the Cardinals and seal a 5-4 victory.

Newman Catholic traveled to Stevens Point to play the reigning sectional winning in Pacelli. Newman jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but Pacelli tied the game on an error. Newman took the lead back after Lily Shields hit a ball to right field, driving in Annika Svennes. The Newman Cardinals upset the Pacelli Cardinals 11-7.

