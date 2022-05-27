News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Marshfield, SPASH, Newman Catholic advance to softball sectionals

Eight area teams advance to sectionals
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marshfield and Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield, SPASH and Newman Catholic softball advanced to sectionals with wins in their respective regional finals.

SPASH qualifies for its 14th straight sectional with a 3-0 win over Marshfield, anchored by a home run from Zoe Fink.

Marshfield hosted Eau Claire North and played in a tight pitcher’s duel. Both sides made impressive plays, with Taylor Presler making one for Marshfield and Brooklyn Scherer making one for the Huskies. But in the fifth inning, Presler blooped a ball in the infield that landed, allowing teammate Rozalynn Sanden to score and give Marshfield a 1-0 win. Marshfield will play SPASH in the sectional semifinal.

D.C. Everest went on the road as a nine seed to try and take down top-seeded Chippewa Falls. The Evergreens hung on with the Cardinals after Riley Zuleger connected for a two-run home run to tie the game 3-3 in the fifth inning. But in the bottom of the fifth, Makenna Johnston hit a ball to deep center field that drove in two runs for the Cardinals and seal a 5-4 victory.

Newman Catholic traveled to Stevens Point to play the reigning sectional winning in Pacelli. Newman jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but Pacelli tied the game on an error. Newman took the lead back after Lily Shields hit a ball to right field, driving in Annika Svennes. The Newman Cardinals upset the Pacelli Cardinals 11-7.

For a full list of area winners, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazmat situation at Pixelle Specialty Solutions in Stevens Point.
Update: Stevens Point acid leak contained
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Wausau Police say Tommy Pittman, 55, is the suspect in a bank robbery.
Public tips, traffic cameras lead to arrest of bank robbery suspect in Illinois
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog
Jessica Churchill
16 counts filed against woman who hid out in home after I-41 crash

Latest News

D1 Track & Field Sectional 5/26/2022
Area athletes qualify for state track and field at Marshfield sectional
NC7 Boys & Girls Basketball Coach of the Year 5/25/2022
NC7 Boys & Girls Basketball Coach of the Year 5/25/2022
Neillsville's John Gaier accepts his award from NewsChannel 7 Sports Director Matt Infield.
Neillsville’s John Gaier, Marshfield’s Chris Fischer named NewsChannel 7′s Basketball Coaches of the Year
Preston Spray Commits to Wrestle at Missouri 5/25/2022
Preston Spray Commits to Wrestle at Missouri 5/25/2022