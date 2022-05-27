News and First Alert Weather App
Lincoln County puts out urgent call to find home for 3 teenage girls

Image of girls bedroom
Image of girls bedroom(123RF)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Lincoln County Social Services is hoping to keep three teenage girls who need a home, together.

The Lincoln County Health Department shared on its Facebook page, Social Services is in urgent need of the right person to open their hearts and home to become a licensed foster home for the placement of three teenage girls who are without a parent or guardian.

The home would need to have three additional beds. The foster parents would need to support engagement in therapeutic services, educational needs, and encourage prosocial activities.

“It is important that these children remain together in our community. This is expected to be a long-term placement,” the message read.

Interested persons should call the Lincoln County Department of Social Services, Foster Care Coordinator, Brenda Rasmussen, at 715-539-1328 for more detailed information.

