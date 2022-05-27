News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Cheesy garlic bread with Pizza brats

Grilling With Sunrise 7 (05-27-22)
Grilling With Sunrise 7 (05-27-22)
By WSAW Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Friday for our weekly Grilling with Sunrise 7 segment, Gary Stockwell from Lamb’s Fresh Market shared a recipe that fits in for Memorial Day barbeques.

Cheesy garlic bread with Pizza brats

What you’ll need:

1 Package Lamb’s Fresh Market Pizza Brats

½ cup butter, melted

3 tablespoons olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 loaf French bread

Directions:

Preheat half your grill to a medium temperature (350 degrees). Grill the pizza brats until they are fully cooked (165 degrees internal temperature). Combine butter and spices into a bowl and mix thoroughly. Spread this mixture on the bread and place on the grill that doesn’t have a flame under it. Grill for about 10 minutes.

Cut your Pizza brats into ¾” slices. Place them on the French bread and cover them with Mozzarella cheese. You can use a pan or tin foil to keep from making a huge mess.

Grill until the bread is crispy and heated through and the cheese is melted (about an additional 10 minutes). Serve with marinara or pizza sauce, and dig in!

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazmat situation at Pixelle Specialty Solutions in Stevens Point.
Update: Stevens Point acid leak contained
Wausau Police say Tommy Pittman, 55, is the suspect in a bank robbery.
Public tips, traffic cameras lead to arrest of bank robbery suspect in Illinois
Man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting at cemetery requests new attorney stalling sentencing hearing
This black bear was spotted in Juneau County on Friday and Saturday with a trap stuck on its paw.
Juneau County couple film close encounter with injured black bear
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

Showers and scattered storms are expected on Saturday. A chance of strong storms north of...
First Alert Weather: A fantastic Friday; Showers & storms possible this weekend, turning much warmer
Officials say American's lost more than 5B dollars in 2021
Stevens Point Police Department warns of phone scam
D1 Track & Field Sectional 5/26/2022
Area athletes qualify for state track and field at Marshfield sectional
High School Sports 5/26/2022
Marshfield, SPASH, Newman Catholic advance to softball sectionals