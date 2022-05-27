Grilling with Sunrise 7: Cheesy garlic bread with Pizza brats

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Friday for our weekly Grilling with Sunrise 7 segment, Gary Stockwell from Lamb’s Fresh Market shared a recipe that fits in for Memorial Day barbeques.

Cheesy garlic bread with Pizza brats

What you’ll need:

1 Package Lamb’s Fresh Market Pizza Brats

½ cup butter, melted

3 tablespoons olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 loaf French bread

Directions:

Preheat half your grill to a medium temperature (350 degrees). Grill the pizza brats until they are fully cooked (165 degrees internal temperature). Combine butter and spices into a bowl and mix thoroughly. Spread this mixture on the bread and place on the grill that doesn’t have a flame under it. Grill for about 10 minutes.

Cut your Pizza brats into ¾” slices. Place them on the French bread and cover them with Mozzarella cheese. You can use a pan or tin foil to keep from making a huge mess.

Grill until the bread is crispy and heated through and the cheese is melted (about an additional 10 minutes). Serve with marinara or pizza sauce, and dig in!

