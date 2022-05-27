News and First Alert Weather App
Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff for Memorial Day

(MGN / Credit: Mark Buckawicki)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed an order for flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Memorial Day.

“On Memorial Day, we continue a tradition that has been a part of our nation’s history for over a century, honoring and remembering the generations of brave and selfless servicemembers—soldiers, sailors, marines, and airmen—who laid down their lives in defense of our nation and our shared values,” said Gov. Evers. 

Memorial Day is Monday, May 30.

