First Alert Weather: A fantastic Friday; Showers & storms possible this weekend, turning much warmer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Memorial Day holiday weekend is upon us and the weather for what is known as getaway day Friday is about as good as you could ask for to end the week. Early clouds in parts of the region, otherwise a fair amount of sunshine on Friday with afternoon readings rising into the upper 60s to around 70.

Clear to partly cloudy Friday night and tranquil with lows in the mid to upper 40s north, while around 50 in Central Wisconsin. More clouds than intervals of sun on Saturday with scattered showers and a chance of a storm as a warm front lifts north across the region. There is a chance of strong storms from around Highway 64 and points to the north. Stronger storms could produce hail up to 1″ in size, gusty winds, and downpours. Some sunshine could develop by mid to late afternoon on Saturday from west to east. Highs in the mid 70s.

Warmer, breezy, and more humid on Sunday with an isolated chance of a storm. Highs in the low 80s. Memorial Day on Monday will be hot, humid, and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon temps soaring to near 90 degrees.

The month of May wraps up on Tuesday with increasing clouds and a risk of showers and storms during the afternoon into the evening with a cold front. The potential exists that storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. We are monitoring Tuesday afternoon and evening for a First Alert Weather Day. In addition, Tuesday evening is the home opener for the Wausau Woodchucks. Right now, the weather isn’t looking great but we will continue to update the timing of this round of storms as the day gets closer.

In the wake of this cold front, cooler and less humid Wednesday to start off the month of June. Highs in the low 70s. Pleasant on Thursday with highs in the low 70s. Next Friday, June 3rd features a fair amount of sun with highs again around 70.

