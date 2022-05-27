Bull Falls Brewery and Taste N Glow team up for special beer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bull Falls Brewery has created a commemorative beer for the annual Taste N Glow Balloon Fest.

The beer is a German-style beer called Kolsch. Taste N Glow will donate a portion of the proceeds from every can of beer sold on the field to Camp American Legion.

The Taste N Glow Balloon Fest is July 8-10th. The beer will be available at the brewery located at 901 E Thomas St. in Wausau and on the festival grounds.

The festival grounds are located at 141678 Stettin Dr. in Wausau.

