News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Bull Falls Brewery and Taste N Glow team up for special beer

Taste and Glow beer announcement
Taste and Glow beer announcement(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bull Falls Brewery has created a commemorative beer for the annual Taste N Glow Balloon Fest.

The beer is a German-style beer called Kolsch. Taste N Glow will donate a portion of the proceeds from every can of beer sold on the field to Camp American Legion.

The Taste N Glow Balloon Fest is July 8-10th. The beer will be available at the brewery located at 901 E Thomas St. in Wausau and on the festival grounds.

The festival grounds are located at 141678 Stettin Dr. in Wausau.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazmat situation at Pixelle Specialty Solutions in Stevens Point.
Update: Stevens Point acid leak contained
Wausau Police say Tommy Pittman, 55, is the suspect in a bank robbery.
Public tips, traffic cameras lead to arrest of bank robbery suspect in Illinois
This black bear was spotted in Juneau County on Friday and Saturday with a trap stuck on its paw.
Juneau County couple film close encounter with injured black bear
Man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting at cemetery requests new attorney stalling sentencing hearing
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff for Memorial Day
Avenue of Honor 5/26/2022
‘Avenue of Honor’ regcongizes area veterans and POWs for second year
Air Force Veteran
American Legion Commander wants people to embrace the true meaning of Memorial Day
Showers and scattered storms are expected on Saturday. A chance of strong storms north of...
First Alert Weather: A fantastic Friday; Showers & storms possible this weekend, turning much warmer