‘Avenue of Honor’ regcongizes area veterans and POWs for second year

By Drew Sutherland
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fifty banners have been placed along Grand Avenue in Wausau to honor the area’s veterans.

It is the second year for Avenue of Honor. Last year, 40 veterans were honored. The banners honor those that have served in the military or are on active duty.

With the addition of 10 new banners, there are some new nominees. Carrie Milkowski is the first female to be honored on the and one of two who are still active.

“This year we have an active-duty female. She and her father are up there separately. Her father is retired Navy, and she’s still on active duty. Eighteen years in the army with five or six tours of Iraq and Afghanistan...,” said Thom Passow of the American Legion.

Passow said all of the honorees deserve the attention and recognition this affords and provides a valuable lesson in civics to those who take the time to look.

The banners will remain up through Veterans Day.

