Area athletes qualify for state track and field at Marshfield sectional

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Many area athletes punched their ticket to the state track and field meet in La Crosse next week at the Marshfield sectional.

At the Marshfield meet, SPASH’s Roisin Willis stole the show in the 800 meters. She ran a time just under 2:04, winning the sectional in a simple fashion to advance to state for the second time in her career.

“My regional race wasn’t exactly how I wanted it to go and today, I felt like myself again so I’m really happy to be here,” Willis said.

Her teammate on the boys side, Matthew Eiden, was able to claim the victory in the 400-meters. Eiden was neck-and-neck with Axel Mahler of Wausau West before pulling away in the closing seconds.

“I think I put together a good race and I’m excited to go to state here. Awesome to be back. I’m not satisfied yet,” Eiden said.

Wausau West was able to win the 4x100 meter relay after a tight finish with D.C. Everest and Marshfield. The top three finishers qualify for state in Division 1. You can find the full list of qualifiers on the WIAA website.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.