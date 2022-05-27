WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An American Legion Commander wants people to embrace the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Bob Weller served in the Air Force from 1961 to 1965 as an electronic technician. He is also the commander of the American Legion Post 10 in Wausau. To him, Memorial Day means a time of reflecting and remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. He said other reasons to celebrate the holiday are disheartening.

“I’m not angry or disappointed at people that celebrate, it’s because that’s what we fought for. And that gives them an opportunity to do what they want. It’s just disappointing sometimes to see that people celebrate and think it’s a race weekend, or it’s a great sale on mattresses or something like that.”

Weller said while many people take advantage of the long weekend, he hopes they can also take the time to remember this weekend isn’t about celebrations. He said those celebrations change the atmosphere of what veterans are doing to commemorate those who lost their lives while serving.

Weller said he would love to see people visit cemeteries, or remember what their past loved ones went through.

He believes the meaning of Memorial Day gets more and more diluted every year. He says he thinks the day doesn’t mean as much today as some people would love to believe it does.

