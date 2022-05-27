Agencies teaming up to stop overdoses in Marathon Co.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says the county is becoming the hub for meth in the state.

“Parts of the state that have never seen things like methamphetamine, are now reaching out to us saying ‘Marathon County you’re a source,” said Chief Deputy Chad Billeb from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says they mainly see meth in the area. But there’s also heroine making its way around Marathon County causing fatal overdoses.

“But there is a significant amount of heroine that does circulate through the county and results in the majority of our deaths.”

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office fatal overdose review team investigates overdoses to find the cause and the source of the drugs.

“What we do is we review every fatal overdose that occurs,” said Chief Deputy Billeb. “We try to examine what could have been done better, were there resources that could have been offered that weren’t, how we could have intervened and then we try to address those.”

The overdose review team is a collaborative effort between surrounding law enforcement agencies.

“So there’s folks from the medical system that are a part of that,” he added. “Fire departments and emergency medical services, like paramedics, are a part of it. The medical examiners office, law enforcement from a multitude of agencies.”

Deputies even work with the FBI Task Force to investigate the source of the drugs in central Wisconsin.

“And that’s what we’re trying to intervene in. Is to keep those drugs out of our community and out of other communities here in Wisconsin,” Chief Deputy Billeb said.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is also working on a diversion program to work with drug addicts. That program is expected to be up and running in the middle-to-late summer.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.