1 arrested after Wood County house fire, large quantities of suspected drugs found

23-year-old Talon Keyser was taken into custody in connection to this investigation.
23-year-old Talon Keyser was taken into custody in connection to this investigation.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
VILLAGE OF PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WEAU) -A person has been arrested after authorities responded to a house fire in the Village of Port Edwards, during which authorities seized suspected drugs.

According to a media release by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on May 22 the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, along with Port Edwards Police Department, responded to a house fire in the Village of Port Edwards. While crews extinguished the fire, they found “evidence of a drug traffic residence.”

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says in their media release authorities conducted a search and found “large quantities of restricted controlled substances” in the home. During the search, investigators seized what they suspect to be quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, United States currency, along with other drug paraphernalia.

Twenty-three-year-old Talon Keyser was taken into custody in connection to this investigation and is being held at the Wood County Jail.

According to the media release by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, multiple recommended charges are being forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office including possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with intent/maintain drug trafficking residence.

