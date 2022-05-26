Wausau’s Memorial Day parade to be held Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Wausau Memorial Day parade will be held Saturday, May 28. The parade will start at Marathon Park at 10:45 a.m. and head down Stewart Avenue to River Drive. It will end at the old VFW building. That location is now Opportunity Inc. It’s near the farmers’ market site.

On Monday, a ceremony will be held at Restlawn Cemetery. It’s located at the corner of N. 6th Street and Evergreen Road on Wausau’s northeast side. The ceremony will start at 11 a.m.

The public is invited to attend both of these events.

