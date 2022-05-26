News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau’s Memorial Day parade to be held Saturday

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Wausau Memorial Day parade will be held Saturday, May 28. The parade will start at Marathon Park at 10:45 a.m. and head down Stewart Avenue to River Drive. It will end at the old VFW building. That location is now Opportunity Inc. It’s near the farmers’ market site.

On Monday, a ceremony will be held at Restlawn Cemetery. It’s located at the corner of N. 6th Street and Evergreen Road on Wausau’s northeast side. The ceremony will start at 11 a.m.

The public is invited to attend both of these events.

