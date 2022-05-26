News and First Alert Weather App
Village of Marathon finds no PFAS risk in drinking water

(Max Pixel)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Marathon City announced Thursday its drinking water is safe from PFAS contamination.

The village’s water utility participated in the Department of Natural Resouces’s voluntary PFAS testing program in late April. Test results were returned in late May and indicated no PFAS risks in the drinking water. Based on those test results, no further action related to PFAS is required by the DNR or Department of Health Services.

“Other communities in our region have discovered elevated levels of PFAS in their drinking water. We felt our water supply was at low risk for PFAS, but we felt it was important to participate in the voluntary testing program offered by DNR”, said Village Administrator Andy Kurtz. “The results of the PFAS tests validated our risk assessment and that is great news for our community.”

The voluntary PFAS testing program looks for 18 compounds. The level of detection of those compounds is less than 1 part per trillion. Seventeen of the compounds were not detected in Marathon City’s drinking water samples. One compound registered 0.4 parts per trillion above the level of detection, which is 98% below the EPA Advisory Level of 70 parts per trillion. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services Hazard Index score for Marathon City’s drinking water is 0.03 and is an order of magnitude below the Hazard Index action limit of 1 set by the DNR.

“The results of the PFAS testing are very positive and are significantly below the DHS, DNR, and EPA health advisory levels,” said Village President David Belanger. “As a customer of the Marathon City Water Utility, there is no action you need to take. You can simply continue to enjoy the clean water supplied by the Marathon City Water Utility.”

More information regarding PFAS and the complete PFAS test results are available on the Village website at PFAS Testing Results (marathoncitywi.gov).

