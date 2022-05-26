News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Schofield man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting at cemetery to be sentenced on Thursday

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 67-year-old man convicted of three people at a Wausau cemetery in 2019, killing one, is scheduled to learn his fate Thursday.

In February, Henry West pleaded no contest to five of his 17 charges. As a result, he was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of arson. As a result, 12 other charges were dismissed but will be considered during his sentencing hearing.

West was arrested after three people were shot at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau on Oct. 3, 2019. Patricia Grimm, 52, of Wausau died from her injuries. She was an employee of Pine Grove Cemetery. A then-60-year-old man and then 70-year-old woman was also injured.

Investigators said he was in the midst of eviction from his apartment on Fullmer Street in Schofield and was still upset about being fired from the cemetery several years prior.

West lived at 117 Fullmer Street in Schofield, where he was convicted of setting fire to a garage on the same day of the shootings. He also tampered with the gas line and laid enough makeshift explosives that police estimated hundreds could have been killed in a resulting explosion.

Court documents state a maintenance man for the apartment complex said West had made comments about not liking the management at Fullmer Street apartments, and had also made comments about being very upset and making threats against cemetery management after his firing from Pine Grove Cemetery. The apartment complex manager said that once the eviction process was finalized, West had said he would “make the news big time”.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. In Wisconsin, a conviction for first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence. Only his parole eligibility will be discussed.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog
Jessica Churchill
16 counts filed against woman who hid out in home after I-41 crash
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Angelo's Pizza Villa sign
Angelo’s to close restaurant location, will continue selling frozen pizzas

Latest News

Wausau’s Memorial Day parade to be held Saturday
lilac Ave. Reconstruction Plans 5/25/2022
lilac Ave. Reconstruction Plans 5/25/2022
Town of Rib Mountain met to discuss possible road reconstruction plans.
Construction for Lilac Ave. in Rib Mountain begins June 2024
Neillsville's John Gaier accepts his award from NewsChannel 7 Sports Director Matt Infield.
Neillsville’s John Gaier, Marshfield’s Chris Fischer named NewsChannel 7′s Basketball Coaches of the Year