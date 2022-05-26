News and First Alert Weather App
Rapids’ Preston Spray signs with Missouri

The Wisconsin Rapids wrestler won state this year at 113 pounds,
Spray signed with Missouri at Lincoln High School Wednesday.
Spray signed with Missouri at Lincoln High School Wednesday.(WSAW)
By Matt Infield and Ben Helwig
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -Wisconsin Rapids senior Preston Spray will continue his wrestling career at the D1 level. The reigning state champion signed to wrestle at Missouri Wednesday at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids.

Spray qualified for state all four years of high school. This year, he won his first title at 113 pounds. For Spray, he’s been working towards this for a long time.

“Wrestling Division I has been a dream my entire life,” said Spray. “I’m really looking forward to it.”

In February, Spray won his state title with a 2-0 decision over Wyatt Skebba of Hortonville. In terms of his commitment, he said he felt an instant connection to Missouri.

“Upon the visit, the campus was just awesome,” said Spray. “The guys on the team just felt like family instantly. The coaches were super, super-nice, supers supportive. You could really tell that they cared about you, each and every guy, and that was important to me.”

For more on Spray’s journey through his time at Rapids, hear from him in this ‘Hello, My Name Is’ from earlier this season.

