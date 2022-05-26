News and First Alert Weather App
Park inclusivity allows Antigo man to experience jungle gym for first time

Several parks in Marathon County are accessible, but only JoJo's Jungle is also inclusive for everyone
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A one-of-a-kind park in Wausau is helping an Antigo man be a kid again.

Kyle Crum, 37, was born with cerebral palsy. He recently experienced a jungle gym for the first time thanks to the park’s accessible design and features. At JoJo’s Jungle he said he is able to play with his daughter Madeline, unlike at other parks.

JoJo’s Jungle in Brockmeyer Park in Wausau is the only inclusive in Marathon County, according to park officials. Jamie Polley, Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry, said there are several accessible parks and trails for disabled people in the county.

“We strive to be accessible and inclusive with all of our parks,” Polley explained. “Anytime you build a new park, you have to make it accessible by the ADA guidelines.”

Accessibility and inclusivity appeal to groups differently, which is why JoJo’s Jungle is an important space for Crum and his family.

“It’s pretty awesome because with most parks you go to, there’s a lot of sand and woodchips,” Crum explained. “So I’m sitting on the sidelines watching while she’s [Kyle’s daughter] swinging. But here, I actually got to push her. It was pretty exciting for me to do that for her.”

“My daughter absolutely loved it, so it will be a regular stop in the summertime for us,” Kyle said.

Other accessible parks and trails for disabled people in Marathon County include: River Life Park in Wausau, River Edge Walkway in Wausau and Mountain Bay State Trail in Marathon County.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

