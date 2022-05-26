News and First Alert Weather App
One Mosinee water well tested slightly above average for PFAS, DNR asks to retest

By WSAW Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Mosinee Water Utility received their PFAS test results from the DNR. One well was slightly above average for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, but well below the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s standard.

That one well is from the two active wells on the east side on Maple Ridge Road.

The three west side wells on Mosinee Avenue passed their test and no PFAS was detected.

Because of the mixed results of the two active east side drinking wells, the Wisconsin DNR has asked the city to resample the wells to verify the original findings. The re-testing will happen next week, with results coming in 3-4 weeks after that.

In the meantime, the city has reduced the amount of water pumped from well #1 and increased the amount pumped from well #6. The city is also stressing that they’re not in any violation of current drinking water standards or regulations.

For more information on PFAS, click here.

