Neillsville’s John Gaier, Marshfield’s Chris Fischer named NewsChannel 7′s Basketball Coaches of the Year

Gaier led Neillsville to a runner-up at state, Fischer guided Marshfield to a perfect conference record
Neillsville's John Gaier accepts his award from NewsChannel 7 Sports Director Matt Infield.
By Matt Infield and Ben Helwig
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEILLSVILLE and MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Two area basketball coaches were named the NewsChannel 7 Basketball Coaches of the Year Wednesday, voted on by their peers. Neillsville girls basketball head coach John Gaier and Marshfield boys basketball head coach Chris Fischer received their awards Wednesday.

Gaier has now the award twice in his career. He guided the Warriors to a 26-3 record and a trip to the state tournament for the second straight season. The Warriors finished runners-up at state, marking their sixth appearance at state.

Gaier says it means a lot to be recognized by his fellow coaches.

“It’s tremendously humbling,” said Gaier. “You know there are so many good coaches around, and for your peers to vote on it and be selected by them means a lot.”

He also made a note to give credit to the group of players he got to coach.

“It’s a shared award,” said Gaier. “Coaches don’t get these without great players, and we’ve been blessed with many of them throughout the years, and this year was no different.”

On the boys’ side, Marshfield’s Chris Fischer helped turnaround a Marshfield team that won just two games in 2020-2021. The script flipped almost entirely as the Tigers went undefeated in Wisconsin Valley Conference play at 12-0. The mark gave them their first outright conference crown in school history.

Fischer says the turnaround gave him newfound confidence.

“What the eight seniors did for me personally-they gave me back my confidence in my coaching abilities because I didn’t have a lot of it after that 2-18 season,” said Fischer. “There were a lot of self-doubts that crept in. But this team last year gave us our confidence back as a coaching staff, and we’re forever grateful for that.”

Congratulations to both Gaier and Fischer on the honor from all of us at NewsChannel 7.

