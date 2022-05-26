News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield receives PFAS testing results; shuts down 4 wells

Marshfield Utilities
By Desiree Fischer
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Results of recent water testing in Marshfield found levels of PFAS at the southside booster station. Those levels are above the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ recommended advisory levels.

Marshfield Utilities say they are not in violation of any drinking water standards and have taken proactive measures to protect the health of its customers. The utility company shut down the southside booster station and the four wells that contribute water to that station. The city has 15 wells. Marshfield Utilities will only be using water from wells with levels below the DHS recommended advisory levels. They say residents and businesses can continue to use water from Marshfield Utilities.

In addition to shutting off the four wells and the booster station, Marshfield Utilities will be testing each of the four wells individually for PFAS levels. They will also be looking at treatment options to remove PFAS from the water at these locations or installing new wells in other locations.

