Holiday weekend expected to be busy at Council Grounds campground

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Memorial Day is a day to honor those that have died in sacrificing their lives in the nation’s wars.

The holiday weekend also acts as an unofficial kick-off to summer.

Council Grounds State Park in Merrill has prepared to have many people at the campground. Both family and group campsites are at full capacity and have been booked for months.

With the increased occupancy, park staff is asking people to be respectful so everyone can enjoy the weekend.

“We don’t allow generators in state parks. We ask that if you bring the family pet with you if you have the dog with you that you don’t leave them alone on their campsite so that the dog doesn’t get agitated and bark and cause problems. But just generally remembering everybody’s here to have fun,” said Park Ranger Sarah Gilbert.

In addition to many campers, the park expects busy boat landings and increased beach use.

New at the park in 2022, is online camping reservations.

“Right now reservations and nonelectric site on a weekend, you would find a few open at toward the middle of July. Any weekend sites though prior to that would be tough to get electric sites, you won’t find an open electric site until sometime in September. Weekdays are more available,” Gilbert said.

People who create an online account will get notifications for cancellations and openings. Click here to create an online account.

Council Grounds has 52 campsites in the family campground area and 19 of those sites are electric. There is also a group campground area that has electric pedestals for up to three-wheeled campers.

Reservations can be booked 11 months in advance.

Council Grounds is located at N1895 Council Grounds Dr. in Merrill.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.