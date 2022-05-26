First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns Friday with summer heat this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gray skies are going to clear up as we move into the start of the holiday weekend on Friday. Until then, mainly cloudy for the remainder of Thursday and mostly cloudy Thursday night. Lows by Friday morning will slip back into the mid to upper 40s.

Mostly cloudy and cooler overnight into early Friday morning. (WSAW)

Early clouds Friday will yield to a fair amount of sunshine by the afternoon. Highs are in the upper 60s in the Northwoods to the low 70s in Central Wisconsin.

Morning clouds in much of the area early on Friday. (WSAW)

Brighter times are on tap by Friday afternoon. (WSAW)

The Memorial Day holiday weekend will go from spring to summer-like as a warm front lifts through the region on Saturday. A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a chance of scattered showers or storms later in the day or during the evening. Highs in the mid 70s. Much warmer on Sunday with a partly sunny sky. A chance of an isolated shower or storm. Highs in the mid 80s. You will certainly need to turn on the a/c by Memorial Day on Monday with a partly cloudy, hot, and humid day on tap. Afternoon readings rising into the mid 80s to around 90. At this time, the risk of strong to severe storms is expected to be low on Saturday and Sunday. We are monitoring how high the heat index values could rise on Monday for Memorial Day. At this point, those are NOT reaching the mid to upper 90s, which would trigger a First Alert Weather Day for Excessive Heat. No less, we will continue to update the forecast to see if will end up being hotter.

Weekend highs will surge from the70s Saturday to near 90 Monday. Cooler by the later stages of the new week. (WSAW)

A cold front might approach the region later Tuesday, providing a round of showers or storms to the region. No less, another very warm day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. The Wausau Woodchucks open their season at Athletic Park on Tuesday evening, so we will have to see if showers/storms could be possible leading up to or during the game.

If the cold front is slower moving in nature, it could linger into the day on Wednesday with additional showers or storms possible. Highs Wednesday are in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy and cooler for next Thursday, June 2nd with highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.