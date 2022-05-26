First Alert Weather: Dreary weather continues. Better and hotter this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another gloomy and wet start to the day this Thursday morning. Though, rain showers won’t stick around much longer. Drier weather conditions are in-store for the rest of the day, but gloomy skies remain. Pleasant weather is ahead for the holiday weekend.

Light rain showers continue to hang around the region early Thursday. As a low-pressure in the central plains moves east/northeast, rain showers will clear out of the area by mid-morning. Cloudy with highs a tad higher in the lower 60s. Clouds will clear overnight into Friday.

A summer-like warm up for the Holiday Weekend ahead. (WSAW)

Sunshine is back in stock to kick off Memorial Day Weekend. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and highs warmer in the 70s. If you have plans to travel Friday, the weather will be perfect! A warm front will approach the region Saturday. Mostly cloudy on Saturday, with highs reaching the mid-70s. Thunderstorms may develop ahead of the front late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Though, the front could stall out west, allowing for additional thunderstorms to develop Sunday evening. There are still uncertainties over the timeline of the frontal system. This plays a big role in whether or not thunderstorms will become strong to severe. Some sun and clouds for Sunday, Highs likely warming near the 80s. Memorial Day Monday will feature sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.

