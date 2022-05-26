News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Dreary weather continues. Better and hotter this weekend

Rain lingers around early Thursday morning. Temperatures warm into the 80s for Memorial Day
By Audrey Leigh
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another gloomy and wet start to the day this Thursday morning. Though, rain showers won’t stick around much longer. Drier weather conditions are in-store for the rest of the day, but gloomy skies remain. Pleasant weather is ahead for the holiday weekend.

Light rain showers continue to hang around the region early Thursday. As a low-pressure in the central plains moves east/northeast, rain showers will clear out of the area by mid-morning. Cloudy with highs a tad higher in the lower 60s. Clouds will clear overnight into Friday.

A summer-like warm up for the Holiday Weekend ahead.
A summer-like warm up for the Holiday Weekend ahead.(WSAW)

Sunshine is back in stock to kick off Memorial Day Weekend. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and highs warmer in the 70s. If you have plans to travel Friday, the weather will be perfect! A warm front will approach the region Saturday. Mostly cloudy on Saturday, with highs reaching the mid-70s. Thunderstorms may develop ahead of the front late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Though, the front could stall out west, allowing for additional thunderstorms to develop Sunday evening. There are still uncertainties over the timeline of the frontal system. This plays a big role in whether or not thunderstorms will become strong to severe. Some sun and clouds for Sunday, Highs likely warming near the 80s. Memorial Day Monday will feature sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Bog on the Chippewa Flowage
Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog
Jessica Churchill
16 counts filed against woman who hid out in home after I-41 crash
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Angelo's Pizza Villa sign
Angelo’s to close restaurant location, will continue selling frozen pizzas

Latest News

Around an inch of rain is expected to fall Wednesday
First Alert Weather: Scattered rain showers on Thursday
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather
Sunrise 7 Weather
Another quiet and calm day Tuesday. Highs remain below average in the low to mid-60s.
First Alert Weather: Turning cooler and wet for the middle of the week