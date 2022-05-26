EF-0 tornado confirmed near Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The tornado that touched down outside Beloit on Wednesday evening cut a three and a half mile-long track before lifting, the National Weather Service reported after surveying the scene.

According to the agency’s report, the tornado developed around 6:50 p.m. near Paddock and Finley Roads as storms swept through Rock Co. Meteorologists are basing their time estimate on radar imagery.

The fifty-yard-wide twister mostly caused damage to large branches along the path and tossed several sheds into the air, meteorologists found. They also were able to view videos of the tornado to gather more information about its route and strength.

The NWS estimated peak wind speeds for the tornado at 75 mph, giving it a EF-0 rating.

NBC15 viewers have submitted images of the storm damage, including a shot of heavy damage to a red Chevrolet Cavalier that was stopped on a rural road outside of Afton.

