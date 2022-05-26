Developing: Hazmat situation unfolding in Stevens Point
People asked to avoid area west of Water Street near the Pixelle Speciality Solutions paper mill
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Hazmat teams are responding to a developing situation in Stevens Point.
According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office per the Stevens Point Fire Chief, it’s an active situation. Several departments are responding.
It’s located at the paper mill, Pixelle Specialty Solutions.
People are being asked to avoid the area of west of Water Street, near the river.
This story is developing. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for the latest.
