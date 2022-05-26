Developing: Hazmat situation unfolding in Stevens Point

Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Hazmat teams are responding to a developing situation in Stevens Point.

According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office per the Stevens Point Fire Chief, it’s an active situation. Several departments are responding.

It’s located at the paper mill, Pixelle Specialty Solutions.

People are being asked to avoid the area of west of Water Street, near the river.

Map of hazmat situation in Stevens Point (WSAW)

This story is developing. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for the latest.

