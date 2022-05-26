News and First Alert Weather App
Developing: Hazmat situation unfolding in Stevens Point

People asked to avoid area west of Water Street near the Pixelle Speciality Solutions paper mill
By WSAW Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Hazmat teams are responding to a developing situation in Stevens Point.

According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office per the Stevens Point Fire Chief, it’s an active situation. Several departments are responding.

It’s located at the paper mill, Pixelle Specialty Solutions.

People are being asked to avoid the area of west of Water Street, near the river.

This story is developing. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for the latest.

Wausau has dangerous PFAS levels in its water
One Mosinee water well tested slightly above average for PFAS, DNR asks to retest
Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office teams up with other agencies to curb increasing drug problem
Wausau bank robbery suspect arrested without incident in northern Illinois
Creating accessible, inclusive parks for everyone to enjoy
