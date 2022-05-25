News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin Democrats renew call for votes on gun safety bills

Wisconsin Democrats are renewing calls for the Republican-controlled Legislature to take up a pair of gun safety bills that were rejected without any debate just over two years ago
(FILE)
(FILE)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats renewed calls Wednesday for the Republican-controlled Legislature to take up a pair of gun safety bills that were rejected without any debate just over two years ago.

The bills would institute a universal background check for gun sales and implement a “red flag” law that would allow judges to take guns away from people determined to be a threat. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is up for reelection in November, called a special session in 2019 to pass them, but Republicans ignored him.

There is a new call to pass the bills the day after an 18-year-old gunman killed at least 19 children and their two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Democratic state Sen. Melissa Agard, of Madison, launched a petition Wednesday calling on Republicans to take up the bills.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Assemly Speaker Robin Vos did not immediately return messages.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said Republicans “need to be more concerned about parents than they are about the NRA. They need to be more worried about keeping kids safe than they are about keeping their political futures safe.”

Kaul, the parent of two young children, said “We need our legislators to get serious about these issues.”

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Trial underway in Lincoln County for father charged with newborn’s 2016 death
A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Bear breaks through window in Taylor County, attacks husband and wife
Kurt Jacobs, 24
Wausau Police say convicted sex offender has removed ankle bracelet
Kwik Trip and Festival Foods partner for gas savings program
Festival Foods and Kwik Trip to partner for gas rewards program

Latest News

Tim Michels
Calls to end Wisconsin elections panel grow ahead of vote
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announces a statewide system to track kits that contain...
Wisconsin launches statewide sexual assault tracking system
A video screenshot of Riley Kasper on Jan. 6, 2021.
Wisconsin man pleads not guilty to US Capitol riot charges
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots at the basket as Boston Celtics...
Giannis, Jokic, Doncic, Booker, Tatum on All-NBA first team