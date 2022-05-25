Wis. DNR announces Northern Zone musky season starting May 28

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is announcing that the 2022 Northern Zone Muskellunge Season starts May 28, 2022 and runs through Dec. 31, 2022.

During musky season, anglers have an opportunity to catch musky on open waters within “the Northern Muskellunge Management Zone.” The Wis. DNR notes in their media release “all regulations and license requirements apply.”

“Despite the ice melting late into the year across the Northwoods, some of the best days of musky fishing are upon us,” Zach Lawson, DNR Fisheries Biologist, said. “With many musky actively feeding post-spawn, our musky fisheries appear to be in good shape and will offer anglers fantastic opportunities for the opener.”

The Wis. DNR notes in their media release new musky regulations are in place for some lakes in the Northern Zone, including:

Butternut Lake (Ashland/Price counties) -Minimum length limit of 40 inches and a daily bag limit of one

Namekagon River from Trego Dam to the confluence with the St. Croix River (Burnett and Washburn counties) -Minimum length limit of 50 inches and a daily bag limit of one

Presque Isle Chain (Vilas County) -Minimum length limit of 50 inches and a daily bag limit of one

A list of all recent regulation changes is on the Wis. DNR’s website. Fishing licenses can be purchased online through Go Wild , the Wis. DNR’s online license portal, or from an authorized license vendor. You can search for a license agent here. Additional information on licenses can be found here.

Anglers are encouraged to consult the 2022-2023 Guide to Hook and Line Fishing Regulations for daily bag and size limits. You can learn more about the state’s musky fishing on the Wis. DNR’s musky webpage.

