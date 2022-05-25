News and First Alert Weather App
WI first responders gather for active threat response conference, day after deadly school shooting

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of first responders are meeting in Oshkosh for the Active Threat Integrated Response Conference. Police, Fire and EMS have the chance to learn from incidents-- like the Uvalde, TX shooting--so they’re better prepared if the unthinkable happens in their communities.

The men and women responsible for responding to active threat situations, like many across the country, have heavy hearts. The events of Uvalde not far from their minds.

“I say timing is bad, but you know what, everybody in there, you can see, when they mentioned it this morning you couldn’t almost hear the fire ignite because everyone here, I think there are 300-400 people who are passionate about what we do here,” says Russ Saunders a trainer for A.L.E.R.R.T..

Attendees are hearing from speakers who’ve studied these tragic events and the people who commit them. Presenters will debrief on incidents like the Miller Coors shooting and the Kenosha riots in an effort to give everyone a better understanding of how to respond-- and what is effective.

According to Captain Chris Tarmann with the UW-Oshkosh Police Department, “Really it’s about trying to create some networking, build some understanding of what’s work, what hasn’t worked, how do we work proactively to try and resolve situations before something does happen, but also learn to manage a situation when it does happen”

While the first responders are learning how to deal with these active threats, they’re also encouraging the public to help to prevent them, too. And, as the eyes and ears in the community, the public needs to report what they see and hear.

“What we always see in cases like this, there’s always people that say I knew something was amiss, I knew something was odd and we see places where we either failed to report it act on the reports and people just have to keep reporting this,” adds Dr. Mike Clumpner from Threat Suppression, Incorporated.

