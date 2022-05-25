Wausau East Lumberjacks to collect new, gently used shoes from southeast residents on Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau East football team is again collecting shoes for for those in need.

Lumberjacks coach Henry Kremnitzer said the team will earn money based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected. Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. The shoes will support families in Haiti and other developing nations.

Shoes can be brought to any east side school, Woodson YMCA, Pick n Save, and Wausau City Hall.

People living in the southeast side neighborhood can place a bag of shoes at the end of their driveway on Saturday, May 28. Shoes will be collected by 3 p.m. The designated donation sites will remain open until June 11.

