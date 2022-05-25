UWSP names new men’s and women’s golf coach

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point has named Katie Kreuser the new men’s and women’s golf coach, the school announced Wednesday.

Kreuser, a native of Wausau, has been the UWSP women’s team’s assistant coach for the last eight seasons. She played collegiately at Illinois State, where she was a three-time team captain and appeared in two NCAA Tournaments with the team. She has also been a Class A LPGA Golf Professional at SentryWorld since 2012.

“I am thrilled to be leading the men’s and women’s golf teams at UWSP,” Kreuser said in a press release. “The opportunity to establish a men’s program from the ground up as well as continue building the women’s program into a consistent WIAC contender is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

According to a UWSP press release, during her time as a UWSP assistant, Kreuser has aided the head coach with individual player practices, including instruction in the full swing, short game and mental game, along with recruit visits.

