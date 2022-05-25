News and First Alert Weather App
UWSP names new men’s and women’s golf coach

New UWSP women's and men's golf coach Katie Kreuser.
New UWSP women's and men's golf coach Katie Kreuser.(UW-Stevens Point Athletics)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point has named Katie Kreuser the new men’s and women’s golf coach, the school announced Wednesday.

Kreuser, a native of Wausau, has been the UWSP women’s team’s assistant coach for the last eight seasons. She played collegiately at Illinois State, where she was a three-time team captain and appeared in two NCAA Tournaments with the team. She has also been a Class A LPGA Golf Professional at SentryWorld since 2012.

“I am thrilled to be leading the men’s and women’s golf teams at UWSP,” Kreuser said in a press release. “The opportunity to establish a men’s program from the ground up as well as continue building the women’s program into a consistent WIAC contender is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

According to a UWSP press release, during her time as a UWSP assistant, Kreuser has aided the head coach with individual player practices, including instruction in the full swing, short game and mental game, along with recruit visits.

