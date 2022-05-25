News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Stepfather arrested after shooting at vehicle during custody exchange, police say

A stepfather in Texas was arrested during a custody exchange after police say he pulled out a...
A stepfather in Texas was arrested during a custody exchange after police say he pulled out a rifle and shot it at the father's car.(MGN)
By KFDA digital
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Texas officials said they arrested a man for aggravated assault after a weapon was fired during a custody exchange.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the Cactus Police Department to meet with three victims of a recent shooting on Friday, KFDA reports.

According to one of the victims, they came from a home in Moore County where they were participating in a custody exchange.

The witness said the stepfather of the children became agitated with the biological father and retrieved a rifle from inside his vehicle.

The suspect, identified as Rolando Alfonso Rodriguez-Urbina, shot the rifle and struck the vehicle.

No victims were injured and they were able to leave the scene.

Witnesses said Rodriguez-Urbina left the scene after the incident.

Officials said deputies found Rodriguez-Urbina traveling in his 2004 GMC Sierra a short time later and conducted a traffic stop.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while intoxicated.

Officials said charges are pending with the 69th District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Trial underway in Lincoln County for father charged with newborn’s 2016 death
A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Bear breaks through window in Taylor County, attacks husband and wife
Kurt Jacobs, 24
Wausau Police say convicted sex offender has removed ankle bracelet
Kwik Trip and Festival Foods partner for gas savings program
Festival Foods and Kwik Trip to partner for gas rewards program

Latest News

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
LIVE: All those killed at Texas school were in 1 room, official says
The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic...
Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting
FILE - Nancy Rose, who contracted COVID-19 in 2021 and continues to exhibit long-haul symptoms...
Long COVID affects more older adults; shots don’t prevent it
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022.
Clinton campaign lawyer rebuts claim he lied to FBI