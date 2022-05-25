News and First Alert Weather App
SPASH, Pacelli dominate in regional softball action

By Matt Infield
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) -It was a good day for both home teams from Stevens Point at Woyak Park, as both SPASH and Pacelli score 15-0 victories to advance to regional finals on Thursday.

The #3 seed Panthers made quick work of #14 seed Eau Claire Memorial in their regional debut. SPASH will have a home date with Wisconsin Rapids for a regional title on Thursday.

#1 seed Pacelli battled with #8 Rosholt. The Cardinals only led 2-0 after the first two innings, then promptly scored 13 in the bottom of the third to end it. Pacelli will take on Newman in a battle of Cardinals on Thursday.

