Marathon County non-profit hosts Bike and Trike Drive for foster children

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Neighbor’s Offering a Hand, also known as NOAH, is hosting a Bike and Trike Drive for foster children throughout Marathon County. NOAH is a foster care closet serving foster families in the county.

It’s looking for people to donate new or gently used bikes and trikes for every single child in the county. The reason the organization is doing this is that the month of May is Foster Care Awareness Month. It’s a time when the community can come together to help enhance the lives of children and youth in foster care.

NOAH’s goal is to get 180 bikes and trikes that vary in size for the different age groups. The founders of the non-profit said bikes can mean the whole world to a child and they believe every child deserves one.

”I think a bike is something special to a child I just remember back to my childhood and if you look back as an adult it doesn’t seem maybe that special, but as a kid, it’s like the whole world, right? I’ve got my own bike, it’s shiny, red, or whatever color it is. And it gives you a sense of freedom. It gives you a sense of confidence and it’s how a lot of kids spend most of their days,” Co-Founder of NOAH, Matt Ohrt said.

So far, they are about a quarter of the way to meeting their goal of 180 bikes. Their plan is to hand them out to the children at a foster care family picnic in partnership with Marathon County Social Services on June 21.

“I think just that the time is running out. So I think we’re in good shape, but we really need community support. We’ve got just a little less than four weeks to collect about 150 bikes,” Ohrt said.

People who would like to donate can either ship a bike to their address, or schedule an appointment to drop one off at their facility.

Click here to be redirected to the organization’s Facebook page to see where the collection stands. NOAH is located at 215569 Scout Road, Mosinee, WI 54455.

These are the numbers and sizes of the bikes they are looking to get:

20-push/ride on

30-trikes

20-16″ bikes with training wheels

20-18″ bikes

20-20″ bikes

25-24″ bikes

40-26″ bikes

