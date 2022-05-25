Gospel TLC announces new building for 16 people recovering from addiction

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau non-profit’s dream that began three years ago just became a reality. Gospel TLC announced they have secured a building for people recovering from addiction. They say it will provide shelter for 16 people fighting to stay sober.

“We just have a lot of folks in our community that are either coming out of incarceration, homelessness, people that need jobs, people that have an addiction,” said Yauo Yang, Executive Director, Gospel TLC.

The goal of Gospel TLC is to keep people safe and sober. Thanks to a new building in Weston, recovering addicts will stay 12-18 months with hopes of getting and staying sober.

“The building is still very empty, so there are lots of furniture and different items that we will need to move in,” said Yang.

The building is made up of 10 bedrooms, 5 living rooms and 4 bathrooms. It also has a kitchen, laundry room and basement. The 8,000 square feet will be home to 16 people and 2 live-in staff, and it’s completely free.

“Unfortunately because of the drug epidemic that is happening in our community and our country the overdose deaths are ever-increasing. So we want to be the sober place that’s going to keep addicts alive,” said Yang.

Yang is passionate about helping others transform their lives because of his personal experiences with poverty.

“I actually grew up really, really poor. I was not born here in the United States. I was born in the refugee camps. When I came to the United States I just understand poverty. Even living here in central Wisconsin we continued to live in poverty,” said Yang

Yang said a lot of similar services are short-term and people would have to go as far as Milwaukee to find recovery like this.

“After staying here for 12-18 months, that these individuals are going to be able to get jobs, they are going to thrive in our community and be contributing members to our community,” said Yang.

Gospel TLC will open the doors to the new building in August. Before then, they have a lot of furniture and basic necessities to add. If you’d like to donate or learn more about Gospel TLC click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.