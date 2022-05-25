News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Soggy forecast Wednesday

A wet, cool, and windy Wednesday followed by a summer-like warm up for Memorial Day Weekend
By Audrey Leigh
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Plan for a washout type of forecast Wednesday. Widespread rain showers moving in from the south Wednesday morning will continue throughout the day. Better news is ahead for the Holiday Weekend as we’re tracking a summer-like warm-up.

Widespread rain showers will continue throughout Wednesday
Widespread rain showers will continue throughout Wednesday(WSAW)

Rain showers moving into the state Wednesday morning as a low-pressure travels along the central plains. Rain showers will last throughout Wednesday, starting off light but becoming moderate to heavy at times. Cooler highs near the mid-50s, remaining well-below average. Winds will be breezy at times out of the northeast up to 30 mph.

Widespread showers move NE Wednesday Evening
Widespread showers move NE Wednesday Evening(WSAW)

A brief break in wet weather is possible late afternoon or early evening, before additional rounds for showers move in for the overnight hours. Showers can continue into the morning hours of Thursday. Total rain accumulations around an inch for much of the state. Overcast for Thursday with highs warming into the 60s as a warm front nears. A chance for some light rain Thursday afternoon.

Lingering showers into the overnight hours. Not everyone will see rain overnight.
Lingering showers into the overnight hours. Not everyone will see rain overnight.(WSAW)
Around an inch of rain is expected to fall Wednesday
Around an inch of rain is expected to fall Wednesday(WSAW)

Summer-like conditions are ahead for Memorial Day Weekend. A warm front will set the region up for a sunnier and warm day Friday with highs in the 70s. Mostly cloudy on Saturday, with highs reaching the mid-70s. An additional warm front will try to lift into Sunday pushing in even warmer temperatures.

A summer-like warm up for the Holiday Weekend ahead.
A summer-like warm up for the Holiday Weekend ahead.(WSAW)

Thunderstorms may develop ahead of the front late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Though, the front could stall out west, allowing for additional thunderstorms to develop Sunday evening. There are still uncertainties over the timeline of the frontal system. This plays a big role in whether or not thunderstorms will become strong to severe. Some sun and clouds for Sunday, Highs likely warming near the 80s. Memorial Day Monday will feature sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.

