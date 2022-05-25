Driver killed in Waupaca County rollover

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver was killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Waupaca County.

At about 5:13 a.m., the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 161 west of County Highway E in the Township of Helvetia.

The Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle overturned and the driver was ejected.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending family notification.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office received help from Iola Fire, Iola Area Ambulance, Northwest First Responders, and the Waupaca County Medical Examiner’s Office.

