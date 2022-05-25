D.C. Everest beats Wisconsin Rapids to claim WVC title alone

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -It was a bit of Deja vu for D.C. Everest and Wisconsin Rapids soccer going into Tuesday night. In the regular season finale of 2021, Everest needed a win or a tie to claim the Wisconsin Valley Conference crown. Rapids promptly came into the Trees’ house and won 4-2 to snatch the title away.

Fast forward to 2022, and the Evergreens entered Tuesday’s regular season finale three points up on the Red Raiders, meaning that they could call themselves conference champions regardless, but would need a win or a tie to claim that title alone. A Rapids win would pull them even with the Evergreens and make them co-champions.

The Red Raiders struck first courtesy of a Dakota Mitchell header off a corner kick in the 21st minute.

However, the Evergeens needed only three minutes to respond, courtesy of their superstar sophomore Jenna Baumann,-who tied the game, then gave her team a lead they would never relinquish in the final five minutes of the first half.

Madison Sazama scored a second half goal for Everest to help them to their second conference title in the last three seasons played.

The Evergreens will next take the field at home in their regional opener against Marshfield next Tuesday, while Rapids will welcome Appleton West to town that same night.

