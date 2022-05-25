Controlled burn exericse to be held Wednesday near CWA

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Wisconsin Airport Director Brian Grefe said air traffic will not be impacted due to a live burn training exercise near the airport on Wednesday.

The live burn training is required annually by the Federal Aviation Administration.

During training, airport rescue and firefighters will conduct fire training on simulated aircraft fuselage with live fire along Highway 153 on the east end of the airport.

Noticeable training fires will primarily be happening between 8-10 a.m., and 2-4 p.m.

