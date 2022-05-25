News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Brewers place OF Hunter Renfroe on IL with hamstring strain

The Milwaukee Brewers have placed outfielder Hunter Renfroe on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring and selected infielder-outfielder Mark Mathias from Triple-A Nashville
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers logo(Milwaukee Brewers)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have placed outfielder Hunter Renfroe on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring and selected infielder-outfielder Mark Mathias from Triple-A Nashville.

Renfroe was injured during Monday night's 3-2, 10-inning loss to the San Diego Padres. He was hitting .266 with nine home runs and 16 RBIs for the NL Central-leading Brewers.

Manager Craig Counsell said before Tuesday night's game that an MRI showed a low-grade hamstring strain and that Renfroe could miss two weeks.

“We're going to miss Hunter,” Counsell said. "He's been a regular for us, he's been a good presence for us, he's been a really good offensive player for us. We're going to miss that, for sure. Again, it challenges your depth.

“He's played incredible defense this year, I think," Counsell added. "His arm had to be one of the most valuable arms in all baseball in the outfield.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

A Wisconsin couple was injured by a bear after the animal broke into their home, according to...
Bear breaks through window in Taylor County, attacks husband and wife
Driver injured after SUV lands in river following crash in Portage County
Johnson Carter Jr. turned himself into authorities on Friday evening
Man that turned himself into Wausau Police appears in court
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school
Family members identified the 6-year-old victim as Eli Hart. Police have not yet released...
Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son’s body found in trunk

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots at the basket as Boston Celtics...
Giannis, Jokic, Doncic, Booker, Tatum on All-NBA first team
$2.3 million stolen from Wisconsin Republicans is recovered
(FILE)
Azocar lifts Padres to 3-2 win over Brewers in 10 innings
The Wisconsin Elections Commission will keep voters on the rolls for now after they deadlocked...
Republican fake elector running to lead election commission