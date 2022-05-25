Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area renovations revealed

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s an exciting time for the Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area. They ushered in the start of a new era by showing off their renovations on Tuesday afternoon.

“Today is just kind of the culmination of a lot of hard work on the parts of so many people,” Chief Operating Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area Kim Larsen said.

The Boys and Girls Club underwent a nearly $2M renovation. While construction was happening, the changes were kept secret to make Tuesday’s reveal a big surprise, especially for the kids.

“As they were walking into the club you could hear ‘wow, wow’ and one of the kids said ‘it’s just so many changes,’ it was really cute,” Larsen said.

Among the changes, the club is now welcoming kids from 3rd through 12th grade. Prior the club was only open to kids in 4th through 12 grade. A new 8,500-square-foot elementary program space has been added downstairs, which was once a skatepark. They also added classrooms, common spaces, a dance and fitness studio, and a teaching kitchen.

“Wow, it looks astonishing, like you look in and you’re just like it looks amazing,” club member Prentis Steffen said.

On the second floor, they made more use of the space. They created a cafe area where kids can learn entrepreneurship, and updated their gym and art studio.

“I’ve been here through the whole thing watching all the construction go down, watching it all come together. I’m really excited for it mainly for the kids because they’ve been really excited to see what it looks like come together,” employee Malya Reed said.

Renovations took under a year to complete, mostly donors stepped up to make the changes possible. Summer programming begins on June 6.

