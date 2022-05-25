Angelo’s to close restaurant location, will continue selling frozen pizzas

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau staple, Angelo’s will close its physical location on June 5.

Angelo’s has been in business for more than 50 years. It’s located on 6th Street in Wausau. The owners announced the decision on Facebook and its website Tuesday evening.

The restaurant has shared its struggles with staffing over the years on its Facebook page.

