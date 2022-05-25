News and First Alert Weather App
Angelo’s to close restaurant location, will continue selling frozen pizzas

Angelo's Pizza Villa sign
Angelo's Pizza Villa sign(Angelo's)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau staple, Angelo’s will close its physical location on June 5.

Angelo’s has been in business for more than 50 years. It’s located on 6th Street in Wausau. The owners announced the decision on Facebook and its website Tuesday evening.

The restaurant has shared its struggles with staffing over the years on its Facebook page.

