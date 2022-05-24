News and First Alert Weather App
Website helps families hunting for formula

Baby formula
By Casey Torres
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News spent the morning making phone calls and sending emails asking the state, large grocers and local hospitals if they expect a baby formula delivery from Europe’s shipment.

We first alerted you a military cargo plane carrying formula for half a million kids landed in Indianapolis Sunday. Formula will be distributed to areas around the country showing the most need.

Bellin Health said they don’t expect a drop-off at this time. The Ashwaubenon Target doesn’t know if they’ll get one or not. The Department of Health Services said they are not coordinating the distribution of formula, but recommend families reach out to their doctors or WIC Clinics to ask if they are receiving anything.

While we wait to see what happens, a De Pere man wanted to do something to help. He created a website called Baby Milk Finder.

“So just seeing people post online you know that they need a special formula or they can’t find it in stores just really broke my heart,” Montie Chavez, the website creator said.

Chavez built his newly launched website in just two hours over the weekend.

People from all over the globe, including Wisconsin, can create a free account to post pictures and information on where they spotted baby formula and milk.

“It impacted me because I’m the second oldest of six kids, so growing up with all my siblings, I just had a love for helping my parents raise my siblings,” Chavez expressed.

“Hoping that it’s a tool that can help a lot of people, in a lot of places,” Chavez said. “If it helps out one person, I’ve met my goal. If it helps out 500, great. Again, I’m trying to help in any small way.”

Action 2 News also heard from Prevea, and was told the HSHS St. Vincent Hospital is not receiving any formula as of now, but infant patients are not impacted by the shortage.

Montie Chavez launched babymilkfinder.com over the weekend.

