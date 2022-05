WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -With state track and field in La Crosse just 11 days, regionals were held throughout Wisconsin on Monday, including one at Wausau West. Schools competing included West, Wausau East, D.C. Everest, Marshfield, Merrill, Wisconsin Rapids, and Rhinelander.

Highlights are above, and results can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.