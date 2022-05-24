News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Police say convicted sex offender has removed ankle bracelet

Kurt Jacobs, 24
Kurt Jacobs, 24(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is looking for a convicted sex offender that is suspected of removing his ankle bracelet. The device monitors a person’s whereabouts through GPS.

Kurt Jacobs, 24, is described as a white man with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is 5 foot 8 inches and 194 pounds.

Jacobs was previously sentenced to prison for child enticement and sexual assault of a child. He reached his mandatory release date last September and has been residing in the 700 block of Jackson Street.

Anyone with knowledge of Jacob’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Marathon County Dispatch at 715-261-7795. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

